Voter fatigue? Rock Hill residents could vote in 3 elections in 4 weeks

‘Voter fatigue’ could play a factor in Rock Hill, York County elections Rock Hill voters may need to vote three times in four weeks as they gear up for mayor and City Council elections and a countywide referendum on the proposed Pennies for Progress project. Wanda Hemphill, director of York County’s Voter Registration & Elections board, details the month ahead. Rock Hill voters may need to vote three times in four weeks as they gear up for mayor and City Council elections and a countywide referendum on the proposed Pennies for Progress project. Wanda Hemphill, director of York County’s Voter Registration & Elections board, details the month ahead. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

