Voter fatigue? Rock Hill residents could vote in 3 elections in 4 weeks

Rock Hill voters could go to the polls three times in four weeks, starting later this month, in elections that will dramatically impact the future of this city and York County.
Rock Hill voters first will pick the city’s new mayor and three open city council seats in a general election on Oct. 17. There are three official candidates to become Rock Hill’s mayor and three candidates for Rock Hill’s Ward 5 seat.
If no candidate captures more than 50 percent of the vote in either of those races, Rock Hill voters would need to pick the winner among the top two candidates in a runoff on Oct. 31.
One week later, Rock Hill voters will be back at their precincts Nov. 7 to determine the fate of the Pennies for Progress campaign in a countywide referendum.
Wanda Hemphill said the three elections may cause some voters to experience “voter fatigue,” typically defined as when an electorate feels they are required to vote too often, or feel disengaged from the political process.
“Voters do often wonder why they have to keep returning to the polls, but that’s just the way the elections process is in this situation,” Hemphill said. “Rock Hill is a municipality that stands on their own, and that’s just the way they’ve set their election date.”
October city elections in Rock Hill date back to then-partisan primaries, which were followed by January elections.
In 1989, Rock Hill residents voted for the city council to be made up of members representing six wards, and a mayor serving at-large. That year, the election date was set for the third Tuesday in October with winners taking office in January.
Today, the elections are non-partisan.
Mayor Doug Echols said keeping the city election separate from the November general elections “may help deter partisan issues from affecting local governance and ensures residents vote with the express purpose of choosing city representation.”
Absentee voting has already begun for the Rock Hill General Election.
Three candidates are running to succeed Mayor Doug Echols, who has decided to step down after 20 years of service.
Rock Hill’s new leader will emerge from a three-way race between Rock Hill Sports Commission chair John Gettys, York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey and veteran landscape architect Duane Christopher.
Three candidates have registered to run for the Ward 5 seat on Rock Hill City Council. Incumbent Ann Williamson faces challengers Nikita Jackson and Brandon Smith.
Ward 5 represents the southernmost portion of Rock Hill, including neighborhoods throughout Albright Road and Saluda Street. The ward also stretches into downtown Rock Hill, including parts of Main Street.
John Black is the lone candidate for Ward 4, while Barrett Maners is challenging Jim Reno in Ward 6.
Sample ballots are available at scvotes.org/. Voters can check whether they can vote in the upcoming Rock Hill election by clicking here.
Absentee voting for Rock Hill’s mayor and city council seats in Ward 4, 5 and 6 is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday until Oct. 16 at the Office of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of York County, 13 S. Congress St., York.
Pennies for Progress
Rock Hill voters also should stay aware of the Pennies for Progress referendum on Nov. 7. The latest proposed $278 million Pennies 4, if approved, would be the largest and most expensive roads-fix plan in York County.
It has the potential to create nearly $300 million in infrastructure improvements that would impact citizens from Rock Hill and Fort Mill in eastern York County to Sharon in western York County.
Voters will decide whether to extend this program into its third decade. The plan raises money by levying a 1-percent county tax on certain goods and services.
To vote
Voters must bring one of the following photo identifications:
▪ S.C. driver’s license
▪ S.C. DMV ID card or S.C. Concealed Weapons Permit
▪ Federal Military ID
▪ U.S. passport or Veterans Affairs card
▪ S.C. Voter Registration Card with photo, which can be obtained at the York County Elections Office
Hemphill said she encouraged all voters to participate in every election. She said the lines will almost always be quick, especially compared to presidential elections.
“They can dash right in, vote and get back to work or whatever they need to do,” Hemphill said.
Possible elections for Rock Hill voters in October, November 2017
▪ Oct. 17 — Rock Hill General Election for mayoral, city council seats
▪ Oct. 31 — Possible Rock Hill General Election runoff
▪ Nov. 7 — Countywide referendum on Pennies for Progress
