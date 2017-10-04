Tropical system could bring much-needed rain to Rock Hill area

ROCK HILL An area of disturbed weather off the east coast of Central America could turn into a much-needed rainmaker later this week for the Rock Hill area.
Meteorologists say there’s an 80 percent chance of a tropical depression forming later Wednesday, and computer guidance predicts the system will strengthen as it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico by later in the week.
After that, steering currents are expected to carry the system – which would be named Nate if it reaches tropical storm status – onto the Gulf coast and then into the Southeast.
The official rainfall forecast for the next week shows two or more inches of rain falling in parts of the western Carolinas.
The rain is badly needed. Measurable precipitation has not fallen in most of the Rock Hill area since Sept. 12. A few showers formed over Lancaster County last Friday night, but most parts of the region are bone-dry.
National Weather Service meteorologist Pat Moore said he “wouldn’t put too much stock” yet in a forecast track for the system. But, he added, “For now, it seems reasonable that we would see a significant influx of moisture as we go through the weekend.”
Clear conditions and warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast through Friday, with afternoon readings in the lower 80s on Friday. By Saturday, forecasters say, clouds are expected to begin streaming northward into the Rock Hill area.
Showers are predicted to arrive by late Saturday afternoon or evening, with the most persistent rainfall expected Sunday.
Comments