Woman, 21, dies in Wednesday night Lancaster County crash on SC 9

A woman, 21, from Lancaster, died Wednesday night after a single car crash east of Lancaster, according to coroner and police officials.
The woman was identified as Vertrice Janet Belk of Lancaster, according to a release from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. She died at the scene of the crash.
The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. on S.C. 9, also called Pageland Highway, near the intersection of Roach Drive about three miles east of the city of Lancaster, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved, Miller said.
The car was heading east on the highway when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned, Miller said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
