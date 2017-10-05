Recently renovated York County courtroom not yet used because people can’t hear

More Videos

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination 1:58

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination

Pause
Mic'd up: Fort Mill football's former Marine, Dammeon Chisholm 5:05

Mic'd up: Fort Mill football's former Marine, Dammeon Chisholm

Winthrop President Dan Mahony addresses 10-year plan, future goals 2:12

Winthrop President Dan Mahony addresses 10-year plan, future goals

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:50

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

Killers sentenced in London murders 0:26

Killers sentenced in London murders

Our Lady of Grace in Lancaster holds a Blessing of the Animals 1:32

Our Lady of Grace in Lancaster holds a Blessing of the Animals

Moose and McCormick talk about pivotal early Region 4-5A football games 3:29

Moose and McCormick talk about pivotal early Region 4-5A football games

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments 0:36

Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19 2:52

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19

  • York County S.C. Courtroom closed for acoustics

    The main courtroom at the renovated York County Courthouse in York, S.C. Has not been used for trials because court officials cannot hear what is being said. County officials are adding measures to improve acoustics.

The main courtroom at the renovated York County Courthouse in York, S.C. Has not been used for trials because court officials cannot hear what is being said. County officials are adding measures to improve acoustics. adys@heraldonline.com
The main courtroom at the renovated York County Courthouse in York, S.C. Has not been used for trials because court officials cannot hear what is being said. County officials are adding measures to improve acoustics. adys@heraldonline.com

Local

Recently renovated York County courtroom not yet used because people can’t hear

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 05, 2017 4:53 PM

YORK

The main courtroom in the recently renovated York County Courthouse has not been used for trials since the building reopened in late January because of a hearing problem.

Not court hearings, but ear hearing.

The main courtroom is a cavernous room in the historic 1914 building, and people who need to hear what’s going on in court can’t hear what’s being said. Court reporters and judges held initial hearings earlier this year but found they could not hear what lawyers and witnesses were saying.

There are new microphones at the lawyer tables, judge’s bench, witness stand and lectern, among other sound system improvements. However, even with those amenities it’s still difficult to hear, said David Hamilton, York County clerk of court in charge of the courthouse.

A transcript is crucial to preserving the court record, and all people in court, including jurors who sit off to the side of the room need to hear what is being said, Hamilton said.

“We found we would not be able to have a trial until it was fixed,” Hamilton said.

York County officials recognized the problem after an initial hearing in the courtroom and hired a consultant for $3,900, said county spokesperson Trish Startup.

County officials are working to fix the acoustics, but the courtroom still is not being used.

It’s unclear when the first round of improvements – adding sound absorbing materials – will be completed. County officials are still getting cost estimates, Startup said. If initial work is not sufficient, more improvements could include additional wall panels, ceiling panels and other acoustical treatment, Startup said.

County officials decided to first put upholstery on wooden benches in the court gallery, along with adding acoustical wall panels at the back of the courtroom.

Since the courthouse reopened in January after about $10 million in renovations, civil trials have been held at Moss Justice Center in York, where criminal court is held. Jurors for civil court all year have been summoned to the historic courthouse, but then told to go to the Moss Justice Center about three miles east of the courthouse.

More Videos

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination 1:58

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination

Pause
Mic'd up: Fort Mill football's former Marine, Dammeon Chisholm 5:05

Mic'd up: Fort Mill football's former Marine, Dammeon Chisholm

Winthrop President Dan Mahony addresses 10-year plan, future goals 2:12

Winthrop President Dan Mahony addresses 10-year plan, future goals

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:50

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

Killers sentenced in London murders 0:26

Killers sentenced in London murders

Our Lady of Grace in Lancaster holds a Blessing of the Animals 1:32

Our Lady of Grace in Lancaster holds a Blessing of the Animals

Moose and McCormick talk about pivotal early Region 4-5A football games 3:29

Moose and McCormick talk about pivotal early Region 4-5A football games

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments 0:36

Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19 2:52

Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19

  • File video: York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

    Officials celebrated the grand opening of the York County Courthouse, closed for renovations since 2011, in this Jan. 29, 2016 file video. However, controversy regarding the fate of the Confederate flag and pictures of Confederate generals in the courtroom surrounded the occasion.

File video: York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

Officials celebrated the grand opening of the York County Courthouse, closed for renovations since 2011, in this Jan. 29, 2016 file video. However, controversy regarding the fate of the Confederate flag and pictures of Confederate generals in the courtroom surrounded the occasion.

Amanda Harris

The York County Courthouse has been at the center of a controversy over the Confederate flag not being returned to the courtroom since the building reopened.

The money for improvements comes from the original construction budget for renovations, Startup said. Estimates for the cost of improvements are expected by the end of the month.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination

View More Video