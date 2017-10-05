Recently renovated York County courtroom not yet used because people can’t hear

More Videos 1:58 S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination Pause 5:05 Mic'd up: Fort Mill football's former Marine, Dammeon Chisholm 2:12 Winthrop President Dan Mahony addresses 10-year plan, future goals 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:26 Killers sentenced in London murders 1:32 Our Lady of Grace in Lancaster holds a Blessing of the Animals 3:29 Moose and McCormick talk about pivotal early Region 4-5A football games 0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:36 Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments 2:52 Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

York County S.C. Courtroom closed for acoustics The main courtroom at the renovated York County Courthouse in York, S.C. Has not been used for trials because court officials cannot hear what is being said. County officials are adding measures to improve acoustics. The main courtroom at the renovated York County Courthouse in York, S.C. Has not been used for trials because court officials cannot hear what is being said. County officials are adding measures to improve acoustics. adys@heraldonline.com

