Former York County magistrate judge, FBI agent Dick Watkins dies at 64

Dick Watkins, a former York County magistrate judge and FBI agent, has died at age 64 Monday at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
After retiring from the FBI, Norman Richard “Dick” Watkins Jr. was selected by the S.C. Senate then approved by the governor to serve as one of York County’s magistrates. He sat on the bench for a decade from 2005 to 2015. Magistrates set bonds, sign arrest warrants, and handle some trials and court hearings.
S.C. Rep. Bruce Bryant, R-York, and former York County sheriff, praised Watkins’ work for decades in law enforcement and later on the bench. Bryant was sheriff from 1997 to 2016 and worked with Watkins on several cases.
“Dick Watkins served the people of York County when he wore the FBI badge, and then again as a judge,” Bryant said. “That service will always be remembered by anyone who puts on a gun and a badge to protect the public.”
Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit solicitor, said Watkins’ commitment to public safety was not just for the people of York County, but the nation in his years as an FBI agent and then a judge.
“Dick Watkins life was characterized by a devotion to public service,” Brackett said. “While we mourn his passing, we are very grateful for the time we had with him and his many contributions to both the county and the country’s safety.”
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson worked with Watkins.
“It was a pleasure knowing and working with Dick during his years with the FBI,” Tolson said. “I had a chance to get to personally know him and the family that he loved so much. My prayers go out to them. He will be dearly missed.”
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lynne Pearl Gaskins Watkins, and sons Jeb and Jack Watkins.
A memorial service is Thursday at 1 p.m at Grace Lutheran Church in Rock Hill.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments