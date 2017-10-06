Local

Skateboard rider dies, bicyclist injured in crash with car in Lancaster County

By Andrew Dys

October 06, 2017 8:13 AM

LANCASTER

A person on a skateboard died and a bicyclist was injured in a crash with a car late Thursday in Lancaster County that remains under investigation, police said.

The name and age of the person on the skateboard who died has not been released by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The bicyclist was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment.

The incident happened around 11:55 p.m. on Lynwood Drive about two miles south of Lancaster, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The car involved was heading north on the road when it collided with the person on the skateboard and the bicyclist who were also headed north, Miller said.

Neither the skateboard operator nor bicycle operator had lights or reflective equipment, Miller said.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

