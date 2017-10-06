Local

Child pedestrian injured in hit and run in Lancaster County, police seeking driver

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 06, 2017 8:53 AM

LANCASTER

A child walking on a Lancaster County street was injured Thursday night in a hit and run incident where police are seeking the driver of the car who collided with the child, police said.

The child was taken to a Charlotte hospital for treatment after the incident on Evans Drive just south of the city of Lancaster around 8:30 Thursday night, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol in a phone interview with The Herald Friday morning.

In a release to the public asking for help finding the vehicle involved, described the child’s injuries as “incapacitating.”

Troopers say the child was walking westbound on the street when the westbound vehicle collided with the child, Miller said.

The vehicle is described as a Ford Mustang between 1994 and 2004 model years, with possible damage to the front, the release states.

The release asks anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at crimestopperssc.com or call 1-888-CRIMESC.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

