Rock Hill house fire displaces five, still under investigation

A house fire Thursday afternoon on Fewell Street displaced three adults and two children, according to the American Red Cross.
The fire damaged one bedroom and a hallway, but there was smoke damage to the entire home, Rock Hill Fire Deputy Chief Mark Simmons said.
The Rock Hill Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Simmons said. There were no injuries.
The residents are being helped by the American Red Cross.
