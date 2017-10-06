Fewell Street house
Fewell Street house Rock Hill Fire Department
Fewell Street house Rock Hill Fire Department

Local

Rock Hill house fire displaces five, still under investigation

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

October 06, 2017 11:38 AM

ROCK HILL

A house fire Thursday afternoon on Fewell Street displaced three adults and two children, according to the American Red Cross.

The fire damaged one bedroom and a hallway, but there was smoke damage to the entire home, Rock Hill Fire Deputy Chief Mark Simmons said.

The Rock Hill Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Simmons said. There were no injuries.

The residents are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

