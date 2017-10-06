Nate expected to bring rain to Rock Hill area this weekend

The Rock Hill area’s nearly month-long dry spell is about to end, but forecasters say they’re not sure how much rain will fall this weekend and early next week.
The rain-free pattern began Sept. 12, after Hurricane Irma’s remnants passed near the area. The dry spell has foiled the efforts of many homeowners who fertilize and seed lawns this time of year.
Now that pattern will change, forecasters say.
A flow of moisture will sweep into the Carolinas from both the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. That also will allow the remnants of Tropical Storm Nate (which is expected to become a hurricane Saturday) to make landfall on the Gulf Coast and push into the Southeast.
The National Hurricane Center predicts the center of Nate will move northward along the Tennessee-North Carolina border late Sunday and Monday. Typically, the heaviest rain in tropical systems falls on the east side of the center.
National Weather Service meteorologist Trisha Palmer said a system like Nate typically would dump heavy rain across the western Carolinas, but she said computer guidance is predicting the heaviest precipitation will be along the track of the storm’s center – in the mountains.
The Rock Hill area and the rest of the Piedmont is expected to get 1-2 inches of rain, she said.
But Palmer said forecasters will be watching for possible changes.
“I would not be surprised if the precipitation forecasts are a tad on the low side,” Palmer said.
A bit of rain is possible Saturday morning, from a flow of moisture off the Atlantic. The rest of the day is expected to be dry, although cloudiness will increase from the south as Nate approaches the Gulf Coast.
More substantial showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Saturday night and continue into Sunday night or Monday morning.
Before the pattern changes, another nice day is forecast Friday, with plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.
Comments