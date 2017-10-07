Rock Hill craft beer bar to open this month in Riverwalk

A new craft beer bar will open this month in the Riverwalk community of Rock Hill.
The Brass Tap at 819 Terrace Park, suite 103, officially opens Oct. 23 with hours from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday.
Tampa, Fla.-based franchise bar serves beer, wine and liquor.
Franchisee Dave Hurt said the bar will host a constantly rotating draft selection with a strong emphasis on local breweries. The bar also will feature lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and NFL Sunday Ticket.
“We are most excited about the potential the Riverwalk Carolinas community has for the future of Rock Hill and the role that The Brass Tap will be able to play in it,” Hurt said.
Company promises to create 29 new jobs in York County
A chemical bulk storage manufacturer is crossing the state line to open operations in York County.
Piedmont Energy Systems Inc., a supplier of custom-built bulk hydrocarbon and fluorocarbon storage and distribution systems, says it is investing $4.2 million in a new facility and expects to create 29 new jobs.
Piedmont was originally located in Belmont, N.C. The company said in a release it has recently relocated to a new 50,000-square-foot facility in York County. The company said it purchased 47 acres along Campbell Road earlier this year.
“PES is delighted to announce our move to South Carolina,” said Piedmont President Patrick Stewart. “In today's challenging economic climate, small and mid-sized businesses need local and state support to remain competitive. We look forward to partnering with South Carolina and York County as we continue to grow our business and expand into new markets.”
Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017. For more information, visit piedmont-energy.com/.
Sun City Carolina Lakes open house Oct. 15
About 60 houses will be open for viewing at the semi-annual Sun City Carolina Lakes Community Open House event 1-4 p.m. Oct. 15.
The retirement community at 1353 Del Webb Boulevard in Indian Land caters to residents 55 years or older.
Homes prices range from mid-$200,000 to more than $500,000.
