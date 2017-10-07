Local

Officials investigating possible shooting threat graffiti at Indian Land High

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

October 07, 2017 1:32 PM

INDIAN LAND

Lancaster County School District officials and law enforcement are investigating a possible shooting threat found Monday at Indian Land High School, the district said in an email to parents.

School officials found graffiti on a wall in a boy’s restroom at the high school that referenced a possible shooting on Oct. 9 and have contacted the sheriff’s office, school district Safety and Transportation Director Bryan Vaughn said.

At this time, school officials do not believe the threat is credible, but will have additional law enforcement at the school Monday, Vaughn said.

“Of course, we want to take the most caution and make sure we’re covering the safety of the kids,” Vaughn said.

Oct. 9 is a storm make-up day after students missed Sept. 11 due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Irma.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rock Hill firefighters, police face off for charity in annual kickball game

Rock Hill firefighters, police face off for charity in annual kickball game 0:59

Rock Hill firefighters, police face off for charity in annual kickball game
City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 6:10

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates

Former Rock Hill councilman wants to prepare for new economy 3:48

Former Rock Hill councilman wants to prepare for new economy

View More Video