Officials investigating possible shooting threat graffiti at Indian Land High

Lancaster County School District officials and law enforcement are investigating a possible shooting threat found Monday at Indian Land High School, the district said in an email to parents.
School officials found graffiti on a wall in a boy’s restroom at the high school that referenced a possible shooting on Oct. 9 and have contacted the sheriff’s office, school district Safety and Transportation Director Bryan Vaughn said.
At this time, school officials do not believe the threat is credible, but will have additional law enforcement at the school Monday, Vaughn said.
“Of course, we want to take the most caution and make sure we’re covering the safety of the kids,” Vaughn said.
Oct. 9 is a storm make-up day after students missed Sept. 11 due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Irma.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments