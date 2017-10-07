One dead in I-77 Chester County car crash

One person was killed in a single-car wreck on I-77 northbound Saturday afternoon, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup cashed just before 3:30 p.m. on I-77, about 3 miles north of Richburg near mile marker 66, Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol said.
The Chester County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the driver.
Miller said the driver lost control of the car, drove off the right side of the highway and struck a tree.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said.
