Local

One dead in I-77 Chester County car crash

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

October 07, 2017 6:16 PM

RICHBURG

One person was killed in a single-car wreck on I-77 northbound Saturday afternoon, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup cashed just before 3:30 p.m. on I-77, about 3 miles north of Richburg near mile marker 66, Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol said.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the driver.

Miller said the driver lost control of the car, drove off the right side of the highway and struck a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said.

Check back for updates.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 6:10

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates

Former Rock Hill councilman wants to prepare for new economy 3:48

Former Rock Hill councilman wants to prepare for new economy
Child pedestrian hurt in hit and run in Lancaster County 0:41

Child pedestrian hurt in hit and run in Lancaster County

View More Video