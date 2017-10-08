Local

Rock Hill man, 46, identified as victim of one-car crash on I-77 in Chester County

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

October 08, 2017 2:17 PM

RICHBURG

A Rock Hill man killed in a single-car wreck on I-77 northbound Saturday afternoon has been identified.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker identified the driver Sunday as 46-year-old Kenneth Clarence Andrews.

The driver of a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup cashed just before 3:30 p.m. on I-77, about 3 miles north of Richburg near mile marker 66, Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol said.

Miller said the driver lost control of the car, drove off the right side of the highway and struck a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

