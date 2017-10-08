U.S. National Guard Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard's 122nd and 178th Engineer Battalions help remove debris on Oct. 7 in Caguas, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
U.S. National Guard Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard's 122nd and 178th Engineer Battalions help remove debris on Oct. 7 in Caguas, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. S.C. National Guard Contributed photo
U.S. National Guard Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard's 122nd and 178th Engineer Battalions help remove debris on Oct. 7 in Caguas, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. S.C. National Guard Contributed photo

Local

Rock Hill soldiers help clear debris in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria recovery

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

October 08, 2017 5:31 PM

ROCK HILL

Local soldiers are helping remove debris and clear routes for supply deliveries in Hurricane Maria-devastated Puerto Rico.

Soldiers from Rock Hill’s National Guard arrived in Puerto Rico last week to help with Hurricane Maria recovery. They could stay for as long as two months, military officials said.

Troops were told the mission could be 30-60 days, said Lt. Col. Cindi King, spokesperson for the National Guard.

South Carolina is sending about 150 Army National Guard soldiers from the 178th Combat Engineer Battalion in Rock Hill and another unit from Edgefield, King said. About half of the 150 are from armories in Rock Hill, Chester, Lancaster and Fort Mill, which are under the Rock Hill headquarters, King said.

Puerto Rico, a United States territory with almost 3.5 million American citizens, was devastated by the storm. The units were chosen because of their engineering expertise and experience in Iraq, Afghanistan, during the 2016 devastation of Hurricane Matthew and other missions, King said.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rock Hill firefighters, police face off for charity in annual kickball game

Rock Hill firefighters, police face off for charity in annual kickball game 0:59

Rock Hill firefighters, police face off for charity in annual kickball game
City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 6:10

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates

Former Rock Hill councilman wants to prepare for new economy 3:48

Former Rock Hill councilman wants to prepare for new economy

View More Video