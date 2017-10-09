Child safe after reverse 911 call: found in rain Sunday night, York County deputies say

A child found in the rain by deputies who used a reverse 911 call and social media to alert the public is fine after a guardians was located and the child was checked at a hospital, police said.
The office also used social media Facebook and Twitter to alert people that the child had been found by officers who were seeking the child’s identity, and then that a guardian had been located. Faris said the child was between 8 and 10 years old.
The child was found by deputies before midnight near the intersection of Paraham Road and Athens Drive, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. The child wearing a shirt and shorts was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was found to be fine, Faris said.
Police were called Sunday night after the child had walked into a home in the area, then ran off, Faris said.
