Letter to the editor

October 09, 2017 9:21 AM

Stop The Killing …Now

These killings have to stop. The Las Vegas tragedy was well planned.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to track his path. Just plain common sense. How many times has this happened in the past several years?

Wake up America! We have killers around us, and we have no idea where or when we are going to die or lose a loved one.

Some solutions: Family members must begin to pay attention, be aware and alert concerning family members we are close to and see often.

Our government must find avenues for the mentally sick to stay on record and keep their whereabouts and activities posted on a chart and read daily.

Our states should be responsible for laws demanding gun shops and stores that sell ingredients for bombs to carefully screen buyers. Make sure one has references and check the references personally. Check with authorities like schools and places of work for information about buyers’ mental history. Require buyers to agree to a waiting period of 60 days. If still in doubt, check with neighbors or people who see the buyer daily.

If you know or think someone is dangerous or “strange,” go to your police station and discuss it, on record. Our police are there for us and need information that you may have for them.

I pray for our country every day.

Doris Martin

Rock Hill

