York County Sheriff: Recent discipline on agenda at Monday news conference

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 09, 2017 10:27 AM

YORK

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson has called a news conference for 2 p.m. today to address “recent disciplinary issues” at the office.

In August, Tolson fired two deputies and disciplined four more after sexual encounters while on duty were revealed to internal investigators. No details have been made available yet concerning what new information Tolson will discuss in the conference at the sheriff’s office located at the Moss Justice Center in York.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

