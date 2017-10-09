U.S National Guard Soldiers with the 122nd Engineer Battalion, S.C. Army National Guard and 190th Engineers, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, work together to dig out an automobile with a skid-loader that had been buried in debris blocking the road to a family home since Hurricane Maria impacted the island.
U.S National Guard Soldiers with the 122nd Engineer Battalion, S.C. Army National Guard and 190th Engineers, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, work together to dig out an automobile with a skid-loader that had been buried in debris blocking the road to a family home since Hurricane Maria impacted the island. U.S National Guard Contributed photo
U.S National Guard Soldiers with the 122nd Engineer Battalion, S.C. Army National Guard and 190th Engineers, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, work together to dig out an automobile with a skid-loader that had been buried in debris blocking the road to a family home since Hurricane Maria impacted the island. U.S National Guard Contributed photo

Local

Puerto Rican civilians grateful for Rock Hill National Guard during Maria recovery

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

October 09, 2017 3:04 PM

PUERTO RICO

Civilians in Puerto Rico can be seen waving from roadways, taking photos and bringing drinks to soldiers as members of Rock Hill’s National Guard work to help Hurricane Maria recovery efforts, officials say.

“The civilians have expressed sincere gratitude whenever our soldiers are working in the community,” said Capt. Tammy Muckenfuss, spokesperson for the S.C. National Guard. “People wave on from the sides of the roads as we pass by on our way to missions.”

The civilians have expressed sincere gratitude whenever our soldiers are working in the community.

Capt. Tammy Muckenfuss, S.C. National Guard

Puerto Rico, a United States territory with almost 3.5 million American citizens, was devastated by the storm.

South Carolina earlier this month sent about 150 Army National Guard soldiers from the 178th Combat Engineer Battalion in Rock Hill and another unit from Edgefield, said Lt. Col. Cindi King, spokesperson for the National Guard.

Troops were told the mission could be 30-60 days, King said.

“Our goal is to clear roadways to provide better access for getting aid to the people and repair infrastructure,” said Army Capt. Joseph Varin, commander of Task Force Palmetto in Puerto Rico.

The S.C. soldiers have helped remove debris from more than 24 miles of roadway, clearing the way for utility repairs, civilian travel and supply deliveries, Muckenfuss said.

“We are working with the Puerto Rican National Guard and local community members to identify areas of concern, conduct road reconnaissance and plan missions,” she said.

As of right now, the S.C. National Guard is not planning to send any more troops into Puerto Rico, Muckenfuss said.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fort Mill Rotary hopes to raise $80,000 to fund local grants to schools and more

Fort Mill Rotary hopes to raise $80,000 to fund local grants to schools and more 4:02

Fort Mill Rotary hopes to raise $80,000 to fund local grants to schools and more
Rock Hill firefighters, police face off for charity in annual kickball game 0:59

Rock Hill firefighters, police face off for charity in annual kickball game
City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 6:10

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates

View More Video