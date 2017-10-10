$200K winning lottery ticket sold in Indian Land

A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was sold Monday in Indian Land, according to South Carolina Education Lottery.
The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 9565 Charlotte Highway, a release states. The ticket matched the five winning numbers and the “Powered-Up” number to award the top prize.
The winning numbers were 15, 16, 19, 22 and 24. The Power-Up number was 2.
Winners have 180 days from Monday’s drawing to claim their prizes. For information on claiming prizes, visit lottery’s website sceducationlottery.com/.
More than 4,000 players won Palmetto Cash 5 prizes from $1 to $200,000 in Monday’s drawing, the release states. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,003,884.
