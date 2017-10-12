More Videos

  • Only York County state prison closing

    The Catawba Pre-Release Center, a minimum-security prison in York County, is closing in November. Employees will be able to transfer to other prisons. What remains to be answered is what the state will do with the property just south of Rock Hill.

The Catawba Pre-Release Center, a minimum-security prison in York County, is closing in November. Employees will be able to transfer to other prisons. What remains to be answered is what the state will do with the property just south of Rock Hill.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions'

Newly-elected Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said the community needs to work to ensure all citizens of Rock Hill "reap the benefits of our shared prosperity." Gettys replaces Doug Echols, who served as mayor for 20 years. Gettys defeated candidate William "Bump" Roddey in a runoff election on Oct. 31, 2017 after narrowly losing the general election by less than three dozen votes on Oct. 17.

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

Fire department and gas company officials responded Thursday in Fort Mill, South Carolina after a natural gas pipe was broken during a search for a lost ferret. The ferret, Mika, escaped through a washer drain pipe. Resident Chris Winger, searching for his daughter's pet, said he inadvertently cut the gas line while trying to search the drain pipe. The pipe was fixed and no one was injured. The escaped ferret did not survive the pipe escape but another ferret, Spirit, who did not escape, is fine.

Lancaster gravestones 'desecrated' at historic church cemetery

Nearly two dozen gravestones were broken or damaged over the New Year weekend at the historic cemetery next to the Olde Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Lancaster. Some stones date back to the 1800s. The building and cemetery are among the oldest in Lancaster, and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Police are investigating the vandalism, but no arrests have been made.

'Extreme cold' causes 3 Rock Hill water main breaks

Rock Hill crews were repairing older water mains that were broken by "extreme cold" Tuesday morning in three different sites in the city, city officials said. With cold weather expected overnight for several more days, city officials are preparing for the potential for more broken pipes.