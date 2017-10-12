York County’s only state prison closes in November: What will happen to the site and workers?

More Videos 2:19 Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools Pause 0:23 Only York County state prison closing 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:40 Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving 5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 2:35 Panthers Julius Peppers: Not everyone will understand why he sat out national anthem 5:41 Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure 5:42 Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment 2:43 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Only York County state prison closing The Catawba Pre-Release Center, a minimum-security prison in York County, is closing in November. Employees will be able to transfer to other prisons. What remains to be answered is what the state will do with the property just south of Rock Hill. The Catawba Pre-Release Center, a minimum-security prison in York County, is closing in November. Employees will be able to transfer to other prisons. What remains to be answered is what the state will do with the property just south of Rock Hill. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

