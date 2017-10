Archie Parnell of Sumter vowed to run for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District seat in 2018. Parnell narrowly lost the seat this summer to Republican Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, by about 3 percentage points. The campaign surprised many national political pundits and was the closest race of all the summer special elections. Parnell talked about his campaign goals at a kickoff event at the Five & Dine restaurant in Rock Hill.