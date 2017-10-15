Cleaning products company pledges 400 jobs at new Fort Mill headquarters

Diversey, the cleaning products company that was spun off from Sealed Air, is moving its corporate headquarters from Charlotte to York County.
The relocation promises about 400 jobs and $6.1 million in investment in Fort Mill, according to a statement from the company Wednesday.
Diversey’s new offices will be in a 100,000-square-foot space in Lakemont Business Park, near Carowinds. The company said it will create 18,500 square feet of lab space to develop “cutting-edge technology” for its cleaning and hygiene operations.
“Our new state-of-the-art campus will provide the best infrastructure, with the latest digital technologies and lab tools, to create a thriving environment for our employees and attract new talent,” Diversey President and CEO Ilham Kadri said in the statement.
Last month, Charlotte-based Sealed Air completed its sale of Diversey, as well as the food hygiene and cleaning business within its food care division, to Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.2 billion. Diversey specializes in cleaning and hygiene products, as well as chemicals, floor care mechanics, tools and food safety services, among other areas. Sealed Air bought Diversey in 2011. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.
Hiring is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017, the company said. Interested applicants should go to diversey.com.
Young adult career fair Oct. 20 in Rock Hill
A Young Adult Works career fair is Oct. 20 at Adult Education Flexible Learning Center in Rock Hill.
Local employers will be on hand 1-3 p.m. at the Cyber Cafe to meet with job seekers. The general public is invited.
This fair is primarily focused on people ages 17 to 24 who are not attending school but interested in furthering their education. To learn more, call 803-385-1179.
Indian Land shopping center groundbreaking Oct. 26
Hutton, a Tennessee-based development company, will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26 for construction of an Indian Land shopping center at The Promenade at Carolina Reserve.
The center will include about 280,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, as well as parcels for future development.
According to Hutton, the Promenade will feature retailers and restaurants such as Burlington, Hobby Lobby, ULTA, TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Kirkland's, Five Below, Petco, Starbucks and Panera Bread.
