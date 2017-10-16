Lawsuit blames tire distributor in crash that killed, injured Rock Hill football team members

More Videos

Snow Day comes to Fort Mill SC 1:31

Snow Day comes to Fort Mill SC

Pause
Scenes around York County as light snow begins to fall 0:38

Scenes around York County as light snow begins to fall

Winthrop students, Rock Hill kids get the perfect playground for snowmen, snowballs 1:27

Winthrop students, Rock Hill kids get the perfect playground for snowmen, snowballs

York Co. Sheriff releases names of 4 officers shot during ‘ambush’ 3:16

York Co. Sheriff releases names of 4 officers shot during ‘ambush’

York County Sheriff’s Office asks for prayers as injured officers undergo surgery 4:13

York County Sheriff’s Office asks for prayers as injured officers undergo surgery

Snow falls in Fort Mill during morning commute 1:06

Snow falls in Fort Mill during morning commute

Police say man died at York Co. gun range after accidentally shooting himself 0:16

Police say man died at York Co. gun range after accidentally shooting himself

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood 0:38

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood

Hundreds march for King Day at the Dome 1:41

Hundreds march for King Day at the Dome

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

  • Rock Hill football team involved in fatal N.C. bus crash will return

    May 2017 file video: Ramah Juco Academy of Rock Hill, South Carolina will play football in 2017, a year after a bus crash in North Carolina on the way to the team's first game left four dead and 40 injured. A fundraiser booster dinner is Tuesday in Rock Hill.

May 2017 file video: Ramah Juco Academy of Rock Hill, South Carolina will play football in 2017, a year after a bus crash in North Carolina on the way to the team's first game left four dead and 40 injured. A fundraiser booster dinner is Tuesday in Rock Hill. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
May 2017 file video: Ramah Juco Academy of Rock Hill, South Carolina will play football in 2017, a year after a bus crash in North Carolina on the way to the team's first game left four dead and 40 injured. A fundraiser booster dinner is Tuesday in Rock Hill. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Local

Lawsuit blames tire distributor in crash that killed, injured Rock Hill football team members

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 16, 2017 02:01 PM

ROCK HILL

A new lawsuit, filed by injured survivors of a 2016 Rock Hill football team bus crash, alleges a defective tire, distributed by a company in Ohio, caused the crash that left four dead and more than 40 injured.

The new lawsuit, filed recently in Chester County by members of Ramah Juco Academy football team, alleges negligence and product liability against Tyres International Inc. Tyres International is identified in the lawsuit as an Ohio company that distributed the tire made by Hanzhou Zhongce Rubber Company of China.

The tire “was defective which caused the tread to come off the tire,” the lawsuit claims. Tyres was negligent by distributing a tire with a “defect” that caused the crash, the suit alleges.

The Herald reported in August that the insurance company for Sandy River Baptist Church, which owned the bus, settled a lawsuit for $2 million after federal and state officials said the bus was not properly registered for commercial use and was not properly inspected or maintained.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The bus never should have been on the road, and the tire caused the crash,” said Joel Hamilton, one of the lawyers for the injured players and coaches.

The bus was carrying 46 people in September 2016 when police said a tire blew and the bus crashed into a bridge on N.C. 74 bypass near Rockingham, N.C.

Killed in the crash were the driver, Andre Kirkpatrick, 43, of Chester; Clinton College students Devonte Gibson, 21, of Rock Hill and Tito Hamilton, 19, of Pahokee, Fla; and son of a coach Darice Lamont Hicks Jr., 8, of Rock Hill. Survivors endured broken bones and other physical injuries, the lawsuit claims.

Hamilton and David Manzi, another lawyer, had spent 13 months trying to pin down what company made the tire, how it was sold ,and how it was installed on the bus where it allegedly came apart.

The lawsuit does not ask for a dollar amount but demands actual and punitive damages.

Tyres International officials could not be reached for comment.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Related stories from The Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Snow Day comes to Fort Mill SC 1:31

Snow Day comes to Fort Mill SC

Pause
Scenes around York County as light snow begins to fall 0:38

Scenes around York County as light snow begins to fall

Winthrop students, Rock Hill kids get the perfect playground for snowmen, snowballs 1:27

Winthrop students, Rock Hill kids get the perfect playground for snowmen, snowballs

York Co. Sheriff releases names of 4 officers shot during ‘ambush’ 3:16

York Co. Sheriff releases names of 4 officers shot during ‘ambush’

York County Sheriff’s Office asks for prayers as injured officers undergo surgery 4:13

York County Sheriff’s Office asks for prayers as injured officers undergo surgery

Snow falls in Fort Mill during morning commute 1:06

Snow falls in Fort Mill during morning commute

Police say man died at York Co. gun range after accidentally shooting himself 0:16

Police say man died at York Co. gun range after accidentally shooting himself

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood 0:38

'Hard to believe': Resident reacts after 4 York County officers shot in his neighborhood

Hundreds march for King Day at the Dome 1:41

Hundreds march for King Day at the Dome

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

  • Snow Day comes to Fort Mill SC

    Fort Mill SC saw plenty of snow Wednesday, with many children making the most of it.

Snow Day comes to Fort Mill SC

View More Video