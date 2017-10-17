Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Rhett Nelson Boheler, 19, the driver in a February 2016 wreck on S.C. 211 in western York County, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of felony DUI. Prosecutors said he had posted a video on Snapchat, a social media platform, of himself smoking drugs moments before the wreck that left two passengers dead and a third injured. He admitted he was high on marijuana and methamphetamine when the car he was driving crashed, prosecutors said. Sentencing has been deferred until Boheler can have more surgeries for the injuries he suffered in the crash.