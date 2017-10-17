Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Attorneys for both James McClurkin and Ray Degraffenreid appeared in a Chester County courtroom Monday, seeking to get their 1977 convictions overturned in the 1973 Chester murder of Claude Killian. Judge Brian Gibbons ruled that the S.C. Supreme Court, not the court in Chester, is the right place for the legal argument to be heard. Both McClurkin and Degraffenried were released on parole in late 2016. Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood has said that evidence shows neither Degraffenreid nor McClurkin was even in Chester at the time Killian died.