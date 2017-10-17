More Videos

  Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure

    Tony McKinley Dillard, a registered sex offender already serving prison time for sex crimes at the York County jail, was sentenced to two more years in prison Tuesday. Dillard was sentenced after pleading guilty to performing a sex act on himself at a Rock Hill Waffle House in July 2016. Employees outside the restaurant could see Dillard performing a sex act on himself through the windows, and a waitress also witnessed Dillard’s actions, a prosecutor said.

Tony McKinley Dillard, a registered sex offender already serving prison time for sex crimes at the York County jail, was sentenced to two more years in prison Tuesday. Dillard was sentenced after pleading guilty to performing a sex act on himself at a Rock Hill Waffle House in July 2016. Employees outside the restaurant could see Dillard performing a sex act on himself through the windows, and a waitress also witnessed Dillard’s actions, a prosecutor said.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
Rhett Nelson Boheler, 19, the driver in a February 2016 wreck on S.C. 211 in western York County, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of felony DUI. Prosecutors said he had posted a video on Snapchat, a social media platform, of himself smoking drugs moments before the wreck that left two passengers dead and a third injured. He admitted he was high on marijuana and methamphetamine when the car he was driving crashed, prosecutors said. Sentencing has been deferred until Boheler can have more surgeries for the injuries he suffered in the crash.

2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned

Attorneys for both James McClurkin and Ray Degraffenreid appeared in a Chester County courtroom Monday, seeking to get their 1977 convictions overturned in the 1973 Chester murder of Claude Killian. Judge Brian Gibbons ruled that the S.C. Supreme Court, not the court in Chester, is the right place for the legal argument to be heard. Both McClurkin and Degraffenried were released on parole in late 2016. Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood has said that evidence shows neither Degraffenreid nor McClurkin was even in Chester at the time Killian died.

Only York County state prison closing

The Catawba Pre-Release Center, a minimum-security prison in York County, is closing in November. Employees will be able to transfer to other prisons. What remains to be answered is what the state will do with the property just south of Rock Hill.

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving

Harry Jennings of Rock Hill received a new car Wednesday as part of the "Recycled Rides" program. Calliber Collision, State Farm Insurance and other agencies presented Jennings — a former homeless man who received help through Renew Our Community and now works there — with a 2011 Nissan Altima.

Democrat Archie Parnell: '13 months from now, we'll be elected to Congress'

Archie Parnell of Sumter vowed to run for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District seat in 2018. Parnell narrowly lost the seat this summer to Republican Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, by about 3 percentage points. The campaign surprised many national political pundits and was the closest race of all the summer special elections. Parnell talked about his campaign goals at a kickoff event at the Five & Dine restaurant in Rock Hill.