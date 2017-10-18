Some Rock Hill-area residents saw a slight dusting of frost on the ground early Wednesday when they went outside.
Some Rock Hill-area residents saw a slight dusting of frost on the ground early Wednesday when they went outside. Courtesy of Steve Lyttle

Local

Scattered frost marks arrival of autumn weather in Rock Hill

By Steve Lyttle

Special to The Herald

October 18, 2017 11:02 AM

ROCK HILL Some Rock Hill-area residents awoke to the sight of frost on the ground Wednesday morning, as the first real taste of autumn weather arrived in the region.

The lowest temperature recorded at the airport in Rock Hill was 40 degrees, but there were numerous reports from social media of readings a few degrees cooler. Lows of 39 degrees were reported at the airports in Lancaster and Chester.

It was the chilliest morning in Rock Hill since May 7, when the low was 39.

The area had not been under a frost advisory from the National Weather Service, but several area residents posted photos on social media of lawns coated in white.

A gradual warmup is forecast for the rest of the week, followed by the arrival of rain and a cold front early next week.

“There is the potential for a very cold air mass to move in behind the cold front,” says Rodney Hinson a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Some computer models are showing afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the Rock Hill area by the end of next week.

Meanwhile, high pressure is expected to dominate the region for the rest of this week, with temperatures slowly moderating. The average high at this time of year in Rock Hill is 71 degrees, and forecasters expect afternoon temperatures to be above that figure Thursday through the weekend. In fact, high temperatures Saturday and Sunday could approach 80 degrees. Morning lows also are forecast to moderate, with readings in the low 40s at daybreak Thursday but climbing to near 60 by the weekend.　

　

