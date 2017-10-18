One flu case reported in York County

A flu diagnosis was reported last week in York County, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus. Symptoms can include fever, cough, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, sore throat and nasal congestion.
For the current flu season, six influenza-associated hospital stays have been reported by 32 hospitals in South Carolina, DHEC reports. No flu-related deaths have been reported.
In total, 93 flu cases have been reported by 22 counties in South Carolina so far this season, DHEC reports.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends people get the flu vaccine in the form of a shot rather than a nasal spray, according to DHEC.
Health officials recommend everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated. Young children, people 50 years or older, those with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women are at a higher risk from the flu, DHEC says.
Most people who get the flu recover in about two weeks, but those at higher risk can develop complications such as pneumonia, DHEC says. The flu can, in serious cases, lead to hospitalization or death.
