Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure

Tony McKinley Dillard, a registered sex offender already serving prison time for sex crimes at the York County jail, was sentenced to two more years in prison Tuesday. Dillard was sentenced after pleading guilty to performing a sex act on himself at a Rock Hill Waffle House in July 2016. Employees outside the restaurant could see Dillard performing a sex act on himself through the windows, and a waitress also witnessed Dillard’s actions, a prosecutor said.

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Rhett Nelson Boheler, 19, the driver in a February 2016 wreck on S.C. 211 in western York County, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of felony DUI. Prosecutors said he had posted a video on Snapchat, a social media platform, of himself smoking drugs moments before the wreck that left two passengers dead and a third injured. He admitted he was high on marijuana and methamphetamine when the car he was driving crashed, prosecutors said. Sentencing has been deferred until Boheler can have more surgeries for the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Only York County state prison closing

The Catawba Pre-Release Center, a minimum-security prison in York County, is closing in November. Employees will be able to transfer to other prisons. What remains to be answered is what the state will do with the property just south of Rock Hill.