Norman finds warm welcome in Fort Mill amid healthcare, tax questions

Rock Hill's 3 mayor candidates reflect on race, thank supporters

Three candidates for Rock Hill mayor - John Gettys, Bump Roddey and Duane Christopher - reflected on the race and thanked supporters late Tuesday, after votes were tallied. Roddey, a York County Council member, and Gettys, a Rock Hill Sports Commission chair, were nearly deadlocked in votes, with veteran landscape architect Christopher trailing in third place. An Oct. 31 runoff election is expected, because the candidates needed 50 percent of the votes plus one to avoid a runoff. The York County election board is to meet Thursday morning to certify election results.