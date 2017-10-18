Norman finds warm welcome in Fort Mill amid healthcare, tax questions

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman visited Fort Mill Wednesday to talk with area residents, many of whom were glad to see him, and a few who had questions.
Norman, R-S.C., said he disagrees with the bipartisan healthcare deal announced Tuesday.
“I disagree with the Senate putting the subsidy payments back in for the insurance companies,” he said. “We’re hearing the mantra that premiums will go up even more ... what you’re not hearing about is the profit that insurance companies are making.”
In the discussion about healthcare, one resident asked about contraception.
“If you want contraception, pick that and pay for it,” Norman said. “Don’t make all of us pay for it.”
The resident asked: “What about food stamps and Medicaid for those people who can’t afford a baby?”
Norman responded: “Then don’t have a baby.”
Norman, in backing President Donald Trump’s Oct. 12 executive order which eliminated cost-sharing reduction payments to insurance companies, said allowing people to buy insurance across state lines is the most important step for healthcare.
“The great thing about what President Trump did is the executive order to let us buy across state lines which is competition, and I agee with that,” Norman said. “When you see competition, you’ll see rates come down. South Carolina is one of the five states that has only one insurer and we need to expand that. Buying across state lines is the minimum we need to do.”
Norman made a morning stop at the Peach Stand on S.C. Highway 160 for a “Coffee with Your Congressman” event.
Several Fort Mill High School students stopped by on their way to school. Wilson Spearman of the Young Republicans said he worked on Norman’s special election campaign.
“We really think that Ralph Norman is doing great work, so we wanted to come out and meet with him and support him,” Spearman said.
One resident asked Norman if President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan would help only the rich.
“Anyone who says this is for the rich. That’s so divisive,” Norman said.
“This is for America,” Dick Lewis of Lake Wylie chimed in.
Lewis said he’s known Norman for about 10 years and fully supports him.
“We’re pleased to have such a man in Congress representing ordinary Americans whether Republican or Democrat,” Lewis said. “He represents us all. He has good values that we respect and we need more people like Ralph in Congress.”
Norman won his congressional seat in a special election after former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney was appointed Trump’s budget director.
Norman narrowly beat democrat Archie Parnell, who announced Oct. 9 that he would run for the seat again in November 2018.
Norman won on a 3.2 percent margin of victory, making the race the closest congressional race in South Carolina in more than 20 years. Norman said the congressional seat belongs to the people of the 5th district.
“I welcome competition,” Norman said. “It helps everybody. Mr. Parnell's a good candidate and this is not my seat. We’ll let the people decide.”
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments