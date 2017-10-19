Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election

Many residents at Courtyard at Highland Park apartments for seniors in Rock Hill want a third access ramp put in the front of the building. The ramp will allow them easier access to the York County Council on Aging senior center and bus transportation. They say it also would help them avoid long walks from existing ramps around the building. Residents say trips now can take 20 or 30 minutes and are difficult in inclement weather for disabled people or those who move slowly with walkers.