  • Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election

    Candidates John Gettys and William "Bump" Roddey are lining up several key endorsements ahead of an Oct. 31 runoff election that will decide the new mayor of Rock Hill. Mayor Doug Echols is stepping away from the job after 20 years of service.

Local

Two days after tight Rock Hill mayoral election, Roddey, Gettys line up endorsements

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

October 19, 2017 3:50 PM

ROCK HILL

The results are certified: Rock Hill voters will cast ballots in runoff election Oct. 31 to determine the city’s new mayor.

Meanwhile, the two remaining mayoral candidates are accruing endorsements to help sway constituents.

William “Bump” Roddey edged John Gettys by fewer than 50 votes in Tuesday’s election, according to certified election results released Thursday by the York County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.

Roddey, a York County Council member, has received an endorsement so far from former mayoral candidate Duane Christopher, who picked up 10 percent of the vote Tuesday.

Christopher said he agreed with Roddey on his criticism of the city’s financial standing.

“I would urge those who voted for me to return to the polls in two weeks and vote,” Christopher said. “You need to continue to have your voice heard and let the city know how you think it should operate.”

Roddey said he’ll be announcing more endorsements at a speech 11 a.m. Saturday at Rock Hill’s Fountain Park.

48 Rock Hill mayoral candidate William “Bump” Roddey edged John Gettys by 48 votes in an Oct. 17 general election. The two will compete in an Oct. 31 runoff election.

Thursday morning, Gettys unveiled a series of York County-based endorsements during a news conference at his law office on East Main Street.

Among those publicly supporting his campaign were state and city leaders such as S.C. Rep. Tommy Pope, R-York, S.C. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, and S.C. Sen. Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill.

Also in attendance were Rock Hill City Council members Jim Reno, Kevin Sutton and retiring Mayor Doug Echols.

In a non-partisan race, Gettys said it was important to show that his supporters spanned the political spectrum.

“We need a mayor to work to bring people together,” Gettys said. “I’m the guy to raise questions, come up with answers to those questions and find solutions for the people of Rock Hill.”

Every vote will be critical, according to Rock Hill political science professors. While endorsements may not always be the tipping point for skeptical voters, it may help shore up the candidates’ bases.

“You’ve got to give them a reason to vote,” said York Technical College professor Rick Whisonant. “Candidate appeal is very important. You’ve got to like the person before you vote for the person.”

Just over 18 percent of Rock Hill’s 48,321 registered voters cast ballots in the mayoral election. Candidates needed 50 percent of the votes, plus one to avoid a runoff.

This election is a binary one. It’s heads John or tails Bump Roddey.

S.C. Sen. Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill

“This election is a binary one,” Climer said. “It’s heads John or tails Bump Roddey.”

“We all know elections are important and have consequences,” Simrill said. “We all recognize that Rock Hill needs to move forward and be unified.”

A runoff for the City Council’s Ward 5 seat also will be held Oct. 31.

Thursday’s certified election results showed Ward 5 challenger Nikita Jackson (793 votes, 44.15 percent) outpolling council incumbent Ann Williamson (601 votes, 33.46 percent). Here too, candidates needed 50 percent of the votes, plus one to avoid a runoff.

Two other council seats are set after Tuesday’s election. Veteran council member Jim Reno fended off a tough challenge from Barrett Maners in Ward 6, earning his sixth term by just 44 votes. In Ward 4, incumbent John Black was unopposed.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

Certified election results from Oct. 17 Rock Hill mayoral election

▪  William “Bump” Roddey: 4,015 votes (45.22 percent)

▪  John Gettys: 3,967 votes (44.68 percent)

▪  Duane Christopher: 891 (10.04 percent)

