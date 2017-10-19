Teen from Kershaw County dies in Lancaster County crash, coroner says

A teen from Elgin in Kershaw County died Thursday after two-car crash in southern Lancaster County, coroner officials said.
Zachery Blake Kirkland, 18, died after the crash in Kershaw, Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins of the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said in a written release.
Police have not released any details of the crash. But coroner officials said in the written statement, identifying the deceased, that the two-car collision happened near the intersection of Shop Road and Winterwood Road in Lancaster County.
