Local

Teen from Kershaw County dies in Lancaster County crash, coroner says

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 19, 2017 6:05 PM

LANCASTER

A teen from Elgin in Kershaw County died Thursday after two-car crash in southern Lancaster County, coroner officials said.

Zachery Blake Kirkland, 18, died after the crash in Kershaw, Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins of the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said in a written release.

Police have not released any details of the crash. But coroner officials said in the written statement, identifying the deceased, that the two-car collision happened near the intersection of Shop Road and Winterwood Road in Lancaster County.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

    Bradley Hensley of Rock Hill pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a York Couty courtroom Thursday. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in a September 2016 incident in which he admitted to shooting another man three times. Defenese attorneys argued in court that the case involved a "love triangle," but prosecutors said there was no evidence that an affair happened.

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'
Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election 0:51

Candidates for Rock Hill mayor announce key endorsements ahead of Oct. 31 runoff election
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video