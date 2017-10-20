Local

Body found in York County near Fort Mill a woman; investigation into death continues

By Hannah Smooth And Andrew Dys

October 20, 2017 9:23 AM

FORT MILL

Police continue to investigate a body, now confirmed to be a woman, found Thursday in York County, between Fort Mill and the Lancaster County line.

Deputies confirmed the body is a female, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what happened, Faris said.

Further details, including the identity of the deceased person, the nature of the death and information about how long the body was there before it was found, have not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The area where the body was found is off Dobys Bridge Road near Sugar Creek, which is the line between York County and Lancaster County. The area, which used to be rural, now has thousands of homes nearby.

Water testing workers found the body and called police.

