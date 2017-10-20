York County officials said there’s been another confirmed case of West Nile virus, which is spread through mosquito bites.
West Nile virus case confirmed in Fort Mill; York County to spray Sunday

By Hannah Smoot

October 20, 2017 9:59 AM

FORT MILL

Another human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in York County, officials announced Friday.

County officials say the area within a one-mile radius of the intersection at North Sutton Road and Mills Lane, in the Baxter area of Fort Mill, will be sprayed with pesticide to control the mosquito population.

The pesticide, Aqua-reslin, is sprayed in an “ultra low-volume manner,” or using one ounce of product over an acre, according York County officials.

The county has contracted Gregory Pest Solutions to spray the area using a truck-mounted sprayer.

The area will be sprayed starting at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 and continuing until early morning.

It’s not unusual to find mosquitos testing positive for West Nile, county officials said at an August press conference. And most people with the virus never show symptoms.

County official have said the pesticide is not harmful to people, pets, other insects or gardens. However, they say that beekeepers and people with organic gardens may need to take precautions by moving hives or plants indoors when the insecticide is sprayed.

As of Oct. 16, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had confirmed 17 human cases of West Nile virus in South Carolina.

Spraying has been conducted twice in the past several months in York County and Rock Hill after confirmed West Nile virus cases.

Chuck Haynes, director of York County Emergency Management, said during an August news conference that residents can help get rid of mosquitos too.

“No one likes a mosquito, so get rid of standing water,” Haynes said. “Use your insecticides to get rid of them. Wear Deet while you’re outside. Reduce the chance that you’ll be bitten by one of these mosquitos that could potentially carry a number of viruses.”

West Nile virus

Find out more about West Nile virus at http://www.scdhec.gov/westnile/

