  • Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates

    Five candidates for Fort Mill Town Council participated in a roundtable discussion this week with reporters from the Fort Mill Times. In this video — Part 1 — candidates share their thoughts on traffic, roads, infrastructure and overall growth.

Five candidates for Fort Mill Town Council participated in a roundtable discussion this week with reporters from the Fort Mill Times. In this video — Part 1 — candidates share their thoughts on traffic, roads, infrastructure and overall growth.
Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball
Bradley Hensley of Rock Hill pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a York Couty courtroom Thursday. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in a September 2016 incident in which he admitted to shooting another man three times. Defenese attorneys argued in court that the case involved a "love triangle," but prosecutors said there was no evidence that an affair happened.

A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure.

Three candidates for Rock Hill mayor - John Gettys, Bump Roddey and Duane Christopher - reflected on the race and thanked supporters late Tuesday, after votes were tallied. Roddey, a York County Council member, and Gettys, a Rock Hill Sports Commission chair, were nearly deadlocked in votes, with veteran landscape architect Christopher trailing in third place. An Oct. 31 runoff election is expected, because the candidates needed 50 percent of the votes plus one to avoid a runoff. The York County election board is to meet Thursday morning to certify election results.

Joe Houston and his nephew Scott Houston, both of Chester, successfully hunted a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator near the South Carolina coast. They had to use a crossbow, harpoons and a gun to finish the hunt, which took an hour and 45 minutes, before they were able to get the alligator in the boat. Joe Houston is having the meat processed and having the head and other parts mounted.

Many residents at Courtyard at Highland Park apartments for seniors in Rock Hill want a third access ramp put in the front of the building. The ramp will allow them easier access to the York County Council on Aging senior center and bus transportation. They say it also would help them avoid long walks from existing ramps around the building. Residents say trips now can take 20 or 30 minutes and are difficult in inclement weather for disabled people or those who move slowly with walkers.

Tony McKinley Dillard, a registered sex offender already serving prison time for sex crimes at the York County jail, was sentenced to two more years in prison Tuesday. Dillard was sentenced after pleading guilty to performing a sex act on himself at a Rock Hill Waffle House in July 2016. Employees outside the restaurant could see Dillard performing a sex act on himself through the windows, and a waitress also witnessed Dillard’s actions, a prosecutor said.

Rhett Nelson Boheler, 19, the driver in a February 2016 wreck on S.C. 211 in western York County, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of felony DUI. Prosecutors said he had posted a video on Snapchat, a social media platform, of himself smoking drugs moments before the wreck that left two passengers dead and a third injured. He admitted he was high on marijuana and methamphetamine when the car he was driving crashed, prosecutors said. Sentencing has been deferred until Boheler can have more surgeries for the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Attorneys for both James McClurkin and Ray Degraffenreid appeared in a Chester County courtroom Monday, seeking to get their 1977 convictions overturned in the 1973 Chester murder of Claude Killian. Judge Brian Gibbons ruled that the S.C. Supreme Court, not the court in Chester, is the right place for the legal argument to be heard. Both McClurkin and Degraffenried were released on parole in late 2016. Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood has said that evidence shows neither Degraffenreid nor McClurkin was even in Chester at the time Killian died.