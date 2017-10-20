A mild, sunny weekend ahead – and maybe a rainy day Monday for Rock Hill area

If you picked this weekend for outdoor activities, you’ve hit the autumn jackpot.
High pressure is forecast to produce mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine through Sunday for the Rock Hill area. And after a week of chilly morning temperatures, the overnight lows also will moderate.
Scattered light frost was reported across the area Wednesday and Thursday mornings, when temperatures fell to the upper 30s in some neighborhoods. Official low temperatures at Rock Hill’s airport were 40 degrees Wednesday, 39 Thursday, and 42 on Friday.
It will be a different story for the next few days, with afternoon highs approaching 80 degrees and morning lows in the mid 50s.
In short, it will be a great weekend for attending football games, festivals, and just about anything.
North Carolina travel officials report leaf colors are near their peak at elevations around 3,500-4,000 feet, with spectacular views reported along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Travelers to North Carolina’s High Country should be prepared for plenty of traffic, with an Appalachian State University home football game and this weekend’s Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk, N.C., drawing large crowds.
The next chance for rain will come Monday and Tuesday. Low pressure is forecast to move across the Southeast on Monday, bringing a 50 percent chance of showers Monday and a 70 percent chance Monday night.
A cold front is expected to cross the Rock Hill area Tuesday, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Another surge of chilly air is predicted to sweep into the area late Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures are forecast to barely exceed 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Forecasters say a bit of light snow is even possible late Tuesday in the higher elevations of the N.C. mountains.
