Apartment fire at Catawba Indian Nation in York County displaces 5 families

A fire in apartments on the Catawba Indian reservation in York County Friday night displaced as many as a dozen people from five apartment units, tribal officials said.
No one was hurt, said Elizabeth Harris, spokesperson for the tribe. A cause of the fire is undetermined, Harris said.
Lesslie Volunteer Fire Department officials confirmed that its firefighters responded to the fire, but details were unavailable.
The fire started around 6 p.m. in an end unit of a multi-family town home-style building in the Green Earth development on the reservation, Harris said.
The unit where the fire started had damage from the fire. Four other units in the five-unit building had significant smoke damage, but the fire did not spread to those units, Harris said.
Family members in the affected building were advised not to stay there until damage could be assessed, Harris said.
The American Red Cross responded to the reservation with a disaster team to assist tribal residents, said Harris and a written statement from officials with the Red Cross.
The Catawba reservation is in eastern York County, southeast of Rock Hill along the Catawba River. The tribe is the only federally recognized Native American tribe in South Carolina.
