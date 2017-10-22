Local

Pedestrian killed crossing I-77 in Rock Hill Sunday morning

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

October 22, 2017 11:09 AM

A pedestrian crossing I-77 near exit 79 in Rock Hill early Sunday was hit by two cars and killed, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said.

The victim, a 31-year-old from Fairport, New York, died at the scene, Hovis said.

The pedestrian was crossing on I-77 when a driver of a 2003 Ford pickup hit the victim, Hovis said. A driver of a Chrysler car also hit the victim soon after. Both cars were traveling south on I-77.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were not injured, Hovis said.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the person who was struck and killed.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

