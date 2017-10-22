The Foster family dressed as superheroes Sunday for the Main Street Children's Museum’s annual BOO-seum event. From left: Syjanae, Josiah, Kylah, Tianay, Tayah Foster.
Witches, fairies and superheroes take over Rock Hill children’s museum

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

October 22, 2017 5:05 PM

Witches, fairies, trolls, pirates and other creatures took over the Main Street Children's Museum Sunday in Rock Hill.

The museum, run by Culture and Heritage Museums, hosted its annual BOO-seum event. Families were invited to bring their young ghosts, ghouls and superheroes to play, learn and celebrate fall.

“We encourage using your imagination,” said Melinda Bursey, an early childhood educator at the museum.

Rock Hill mom Jennifer Rhode is a regular at the children’s museum with her daughters ages 5 and 2 and has attended BOO-seum for five years. This year, Rhode’s youngest, Alexandra, came as a lady bug.

“We love the museum,” Rhode said. “It’s her favorite place. We dress up and show off our costumes.”

The children also enjoyed playing games, creating paper plate black cats, marching in a costume parade and jumping under a big parachute.

Parents, children and museum staff and volunteers all dressed up for the occasion, which brings together holiday fun and learning, said Geri Gaskill, early childhood educator at the museum.

Gaskill said the children learn through play at the museum and develop their fine motor skills.

“It’s a really fun place to be,” she said.

The children’s museum is open to children 6 years old and younger. The play areas, including a tree house, sail boat and castle, are inspired by the artwork of American illustrator Vernon Grant, who worked and lived in Rock Hill.

“It’s so whimsical and childlike and it peaks their interest,” Gaskill said. The children “really throw themselves into the play that’s here.”

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Want to go?

The Main Street Children's Museum, located at 133 East Main Street in Rock Hill, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

