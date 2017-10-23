Local

Woman, 24, identified as fatality in Lancaster County crash near Great Falls

A 24-year-old woman from Lancaster died late Sunday in a crash in Lancaster County, near the Chester County town of Great Falls, South Carolina troopers said.

Kasey Pepper of Lancaster died in the crash, according to a written release from the Lancaster County Coroner’s office.

The crash, involving a single vehicle, happened around 11:45 p.m. on Great Falls Highway in Lancaster County, about four miles outside of Great Falls, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch before overturning and hitting a tree, Hovis said.

