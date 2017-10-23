York County deputies still working to identify woman whose body was found

York County deputies have still been unable to identify a woman whose body, found Thursday near Fort Mill, had several unique tattoos, despite several calls from the public.

Police received several calls about the tattoos on the woman’s body, which include a crescent moon and other identifiers, but the information has not resulted in identifying the woman, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

“We appreciate all the information, but have not yet been able to determine who she is,” Faris said Monday morning.

The woman was 5 feet 3 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes. She was wearing pearl earrings and a gold necklace made by Jook and Nona that has the inscription “Happy,” police said.

Investigators continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying the woman, believed to be in her 20s, whose body was found by water testing workers near a creek and bridge off Dobys Bridge Road in northeastern York County. The creek is the line between York and Lancaster counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3056, or York County Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

State and federal authorities have been sent materials from the investigation to assist in the identification. The State Law Enforcement Division is not assisting with the investigation, said Thom Berry, spokesman for SLED.

The words “Naveed Mahmood” and a crescent moon are tattooed on the woman’s shoulder, police said. A letter “Q” was on her right arm, with a playing card image of a spade underneath. The left wrist has a tattoo of a heart and on her rear right shoulder is a tattoo that looks similar to a cursive capital letter “H,” Faris said.

She wore two silver rings on her right hand, he said.

