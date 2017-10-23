Tattoos on the body of a woman found Thursday in York County near Fort Mill who still has not been identified.
Tattoos on the body of a woman found Thursday in York County near Fort Mill who still has not been identified. York County Sheriff’s Office
Tattoos on the body of a woman found Thursday in York County near Fort Mill who still has not been identified. York County Sheriff’s Office

Local

York County deputies still working to identify woman whose body was found

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 23, 2017 9:47 AM

FORT MILL

York County deputies have still been unable to identify a woman whose body, found Thursday near Fort Mill, had several unique tattoos, despite several calls from the public.

Police received several calls about the tattoos on the woman’s body, which include a crescent moon and other identifiers, but the information has not resulted in identifying the woman, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

“We appreciate all the information, but have not yet been able to determine who she is,” Faris said Monday morning.

The woman was 5 feet 3 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes. She was wearing pearl earrings and a gold necklace made by Jook and Nona that has the inscription “Happy,” police said.

Investigators continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying the woman, believed to be in her 20s, whose body was found by water testing workers near a creek and bridge off Dobys Bridge Road in northeastern York County. The creek is the line between York and Lancaster counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3056, or York County Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

State and federal authorities have been sent materials from the investigation to assist in the identification. The State Law Enforcement Division is not assisting with the investigation, said Thom Berry, spokesman for SLED.

The words “Naveed Mahmood” and a crescent moon are tattooed on the woman’s shoulder, police said. A letter “Q” was on her right arm, with a playing card image of a spade underneath. The left wrist has a tattoo of a heart and on her rear right shoulder is a tattoo that looks similar to a cursive capital letter “H,” Faris said.

She wore two silver rings on her right hand, he said.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Related stories from The Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Children dressed as pirates, fairies and trolls have fun at Rock Hill museum Sunday 2:12

Children dressed as pirates, fairies and trolls have fun at Rock Hill museum Sunday

Pause
At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates 3:58

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

Rock Hill's mayor candidates reflect on race, thank supporters 1:03

Rock Hill's mayor candidates reflect on race, thank supporters

A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery 2:16

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

  • At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

    An apartment fire in the Green Earth development on the Catawba Indian Nation reservation displaced at least a dozen residents in five different apartments Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

View More Video