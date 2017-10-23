Local

Pedestrian dies after collision with car on Albright Road in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL

A man walking on Albright Road died late Friday after a collision with a car in an intersection, police said.

The identity of the pedestrian who died has not yet been released by the York County coroner.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of Blackmon Road, inside the Rock Hill city limits, an incident report shows.

The man crossed Albright Road, in the path of a 2015 Honda SUV, the incident report shows. No charges against the driver are expected, police said.

In an unrelated incident hours later on Interstate 77, a New York man, 31, was killed after he collided with two vehicles while walking on the highway, police said.

