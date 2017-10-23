Local

Tornado threat for Rock Hill area this afternoon

By Steve Lyttle

Special to The Herald

October 23, 2017 3:15 PM

ROCK HILL

A line of heavy showers and thunderstorms will cross the Rock Hill area over the next few hours, and a tornado watch has been issued for the region.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m., but actual threat for the Rock Hill area looks to be before 6 p.m.

At mid-afternoon Monday, National Weather Service radar showed a line of strong showers and storms stretching from near the Virginia border down through the North Carolina mountains and into the Greenville-Spartanburg area.

Shortly before 3 p.m., radar showed rotation in a thunderstorm southwest of Spartanburg, and a tornado warning was issued for Spartanburg County. A short time after 3 p.m., National Weather Service radar appeared to show airborne debris, possibly from a tornado.

That line of storms has produced widespread flooding Monday afternoon in the N.C. mountains.

Radar simulation shows the area of showers and storms crossing York and Chester counties sometime around 4 p.m., then moving through Lancaster County by 4:30 p.m. The line is moving eastward at 40 to 45 mph.

Showers are likely to continue for a few hours this evening but should end before midnight, forecasters say.

The precipitation is in advance of a cold front that will bring chilly temperatures to the Rock Hill area for much of this week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

    After nearly 70 years of business in York, the popular clothing spot The Men's Store will close in early 2018. Owner Ronnie Bailes believes his store is one of the last of its kind in the area.

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire
Rock Hill mayoral candidate announces endorsements 1:28

Rock Hill mayoral candidate announces endorsements

View More Video