Tornadoes suspected of causing damage across the Charlotte region on Monday

Possible tornadoes and powerful straight-line winds struck the Charlotte region on Monday afternoon, damaging planes, cars and buildings at Hickory Regional Airport, downing trees and power lines across the region and causing flooding from Biltmore Village in Asheville to North Tryon Street in Charlotte.
Crews from the National Weather Service in Greer, S.C., plan to survey damage in Alexander, Burke, Cleveland and Catawba counties on Tuesday to track damage from suspected tornadoes, NWS meteorologist Lauren Carroll said late Monday. Cleveland County said its schools will be closed on Tuesday.
At least one tornado is believed to have traveled through parts of Cleveland, Catawba, Burke and Alexander counties beginning at about 3:30 p.m., Carroll said. Another could be responsible for the airport damage. No injuries were reported by late Monday.
Weather Service teams will inspect reported damage to numerous roofs and cars along the path of the storms and will measure the intensity of the storms, Carroll said.
Duke Energy reported that most of its outages were in Catawba County, where 30,600 customers were without power at 9 p.m. Monday, and Wilkes County, which had 20,800 with no electricity. The storms spared Mecklenburg County, where only 136 customers lost power.
Flooding led to swiftwater rescues in Boone, while Caldwell County officials confirmed that at least 10 houses were damaged and that a mudslide occurred on N.C. 90 at Staircase Road, Observer news partner WBTV reported. Flooding also closed part of Broad Street in Statesville. Interstate 77 was partially flooded from north of Harris Boulevard to Davidson.
The National Weather Service also plans to survey damage in Spartanburg County and other parts of South Carolina where tornadoes were suspected.
Some parts of the Carolinas remained under tornado watches until at least 10 p.m., including Anson and Richmond counties and Chesterfield, S.C.
