'We missed it': York, Chester counties escape Monday storm severe damage

Some trees were knocked down in York County and in Rock Hill, and at least three sets of power lines were affected, but the area escaped major damage from Monday afternoon’s storm that affected areas to the west and north, emergency officials said.
“We missed it this time,” said Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management Director. “We had the storm but nothing like Spartanburg or North Carolina.”
National Weather Service officials said a tornado likely hit Spartanburg Monday, and areas of North Carolina west and north of Charlotte suffered major damage.
Rock Hill had three incidents where trees fell on power lines, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief of the Rock Hill Fire Department. Those incidents were on Oates Street, College Avenue and Hampton Ridge Road, Simmons said.
York County had some damaged trees from the storm, mainly in the western part of the county, but the damage was not severe or widespread.
“We came out really good,” said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.
