Local

Pedestrian killed Sunday crossing I-77 in Rock Hill identified

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

October 24, 2017 11:33 AM

ROCK HILL

A pedestrian crossing I-77 near exit 79 in Rock Hill early Sunday was hit by two cars and killed, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said.

The victim died at the scene, Hovis said.

Sabrina Gast of York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Joseph Radell, 31, of Fairport, N.Y.

Radell was crossing on I-77 when a driver of a 2003 Ford pickup hit him, Hovis said. The driver of a Chrysler car also hit Radell soon after. Both cars were traveling south on I-77.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were not injured, Hovis said.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

    It's time again for the annual Milltown Showdown football game between Fort Mill and Nation Ford high schools in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As usual, playoff seeding is on the line.

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 3:21

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 0:41

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill
The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

View More Video