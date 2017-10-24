Pedestrian killed Sunday crossing I-77 in Rock Hill identified

A pedestrian crossing I-77 near exit 79 in Rock Hill early Sunday was hit by two cars and killed, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said.
The victim died at the scene, Hovis said.
Sabrina Gast of York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Joseph Radell, 31, of Fairport, N.Y.
Radell was crossing on I-77 when a driver of a 2003 Ford pickup hit him, Hovis said. The driver of a Chrysler car also hit Radell soon after. Both cars were traveling south on I-77.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were not injured, Hovis said.
