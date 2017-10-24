Want to give York Co. kids a happy holiday? Herald, WRHI, United Way have answer

Rebecca Melton, president of the United Way of York County, was speaking to a large group of people recently as she touted her group’s work on the Holiday Partners Program.
The program, which helps provide presents and holiday cheer to less-fortunate children in York County, has grown each year to give more families a chance to treat their childlren, Melton said.
A member of one of those families, she found out, was at her presentation.
“A lady spoke up and said that people probably didn’t know, but she had to use our program several years ago as a single mother,” Melton said. “She was really concerned about what she was going to do. Some people don’t know the circumstances of where people have been and where they are now.”
The Holiday Partners program will begin taking applications Friday and continue through early November.
The Holiday Partners Program works with The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fund and WRHI’s Toys for Happiness Program.
The Empty Stocking Fund collects monetary donations, while Toys For Happiness, which is run by WRHI and its sister stations, collects donated toys. The United Way of York County coordinates the entire effort, which aims to provide toys for every child in need in York County from birth to age 14.
Many parents who pick up a bag of gifts for their children are often overjoyed at the response, Melton said.
“They seem relieved that they have this,” she said. “It’s more of a relief to know, ‘I signed up, I have a plan, it’s one less thing I have to worry about.’”
The program served more than 2,000 children in 2016, and Melton said the partnership has grown stronger each year since it began in 2007.
Melton said it is often hard to provide gifts for children between the ages of 10-14. She recommended donations of gift cards that can be used for presents or food.
To help collect and pack gift bags, volunteers are asked to contact the United Way at 803-324-2735 or visit the United Way’s volunteer sign-up website at www.volunteersignup.org/K3MFF.
Those who wish to donate toys are asked to call 803-980-TOYS (8697).
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
How to apply for the Holiday Partners Program
Applications for the Holiday Partners Program will be taken in:
▪ Rock Hill — City of Rock Hill Housing and Neighborhood Center at 150 Johnston St. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17
▪ Rock Hill — YMCA at 402 Charlotte Avenue from 8:30 a.m.-noon
▪ York — Parenting Partnerships Family Resource Center at 37 Pinckney St. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Nov. 10, Nov. 17
Applicants must be the parent or legal guardian of an eligible York County child. They must bring photo identification, proof of income, and the child’s Social Security card and their birth certificate.
