Rock Hill’s Ward 5 race: Candidates focus on utility bills, economic opportunities

Candidates in the Ward 5 race squared off in a debate Tuesday night that focused on issues ranging from infrastructure spending and sports tourism to economic development.
Challenger Nikita Jackson (793 votes, 44.15 percent) led first-term incumbent and Mayor Pro Tempore Ann Williamson (601 votes, 33.46 percent) after the Nov. 17 general election. The two met in a forum at Winthrop University’s Richardson Ballroom.
The runoff for that seat is Oct. 31.
Ward 5 represents the southernmost portion of Rock Hill, including neighborhoods along Albright Road and Saluda Street.
The two candidates have been in this position before. Jackson was the lead vote-getter in a 2013 general election when she and Williamson were candidates, but Morrison won in the runoff.
Williamson told constituents she represented wisdom and experience.
“When I ran in 2013, we came in second, so people said we have to prove who is No. 1,” Williamson said. “I have been doing (public service) for more than 50 years.”
Jackson said the people of Ward 5 spoke at the ballot box.
“I want to thank the 793 neighbors for thinking that change was needed,” Jackson said. “In order to see change take place, we need a change in leadership.”
When asked to pick out the most pressing issue in her area, Jackson said she would work on Rock Hill City Council to slash utility rates. She argued that some Ward 5 residents have to choose between paying medical bills and keeping their lights on.
She said she would help educate Ward 5 residents on how to become more energy-efficient.
Williamson said she saw economic development as the key issue. She said it’s critical to continue building infrastructure to make Rock Hill a viable place for companies to come.
City leaders approved fee hikes on new development last year to help fund improvements in the city’s water treatment systems. She said investing in such infrastructure will make it easier for new development to come to the Saluda Street corridor.
The pair also discussed the effect of sports tourism. Rock Hill has worked hard to promote itself as a sports tourism destination in the Southeast.
The city estimates that sports tourism is responsible for a direct impact of around $21 million annually, including Rock Hill’s venues like Supercross track, the Velodrome, Cherry Park and Manchester Meadows.
City leaders say the addition of a proposed 140,000-square-foot indoor sports complex in downtown Rock Hill would likely attract $14 million a year in tourism dollars.
Williamson said she saw it as an important key to the city’s allure and believes it would continue to bring visitors to the area that would spend money in hotels and local restaurants.
Jackson said she also is excited about sports tourism, and said she wants to see more NFL players born in Rock Hill to come back and host camps.
