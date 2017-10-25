Homeless man and Levi the Lab could be headed for Hawaii

More Videos 3:25 Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues Pause 3:21 Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 1:11 Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 5:41 Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure 5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 0:41 Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 5:42 Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment 1:04 The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:55 Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Homeless man says what his dog means to him Should this homeless man give up his dog? Alan Lord talks about how much his dog Levi means to him, others say he should give it up. Should this homeless man give up his dog? Alan Lord talks about how much his dog Levi means to him, others say he should give it up. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Should this homeless man give up his dog? Alan Lord talks about how much his dog Levi means to him, others say he should give it up. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com